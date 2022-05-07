Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: The biggest bombshells from the defamation trial so far

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, where private details about their former relationship are being aired out.

Johnny launched the $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

The trial is expected to last until late May. Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly. Johnny has testified that his “goal is the truth” as he seeks to clear his name in this trial, which is being televised via various outlets. Speaking about his decision to launch legal action against Amber, Johnny told the court: “I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in my instance, but stand up for my children who at the time were 14 and 16..” “They were in high school and I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Miss Heard with a dark bruise on her face.” “It’s been six years of trying times. It’s really strange when one day you’re Cinderella so to speak, and in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. And I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who believed in me for all these years. I didn’t want anybody to believe that I had done them wrong or that I had lied to them or that I was a fraud.” Read on for some of the biggest bombshells and revelations of the trial so far: Amber describes the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her

Amber took the witness stand for the first time in the defamation trial earlier this week, and told the jury that Johnny physically abused her multiple times during their relationship.

The actress said the early days of their romance was “a beautiful and strange time” before things allegedly turned violent.

The Aquaman star brought up an alleged incident in 2013, which she said “changed her life.”

Amber claimed Johnny slapped her after she asked him to explain a “muddled, faded” tattoo that read “Wino”.

“He said it said ‘Wino’. I thought he was joking and laughed, it was that simple, I laughed as I thought he was joking and he slapped me across the face and I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke,” she explained.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him kind of just laughing still, thinking he would start laughing to tell me it was a joke.”

“He said ‘You think it’s funny b***h, you think you’re a funny b***h?’ and he slapped me again and it was clear it was not a joke anymore.”

“I as a woman and never been hit like that. He slapped me for no reason it seems like and I missed the point. I just stared at him, I didn’t react or move or freak out or defend myself, I just stared at him, he slapped me one more time, hard.”

“I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know how to react, ‘God did he just hit me?’ I didn’t want this to be the reality, I know you don’t come back for that, you can’t hit a woman or a man or anyone, you can’t just hit someone.”

“I knew it was wrong and I knew I had to leave him and it broke my heart as I did not want to leave him.”

Amber said she decided to stay with Johnny after the alleged incident because he apologised and promised to never behave that way again.

However, Amber claimed Johnny was violent on multiple occasions during their relationship, usually when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “This happened several times,” she told the court.

Earlier in the trial, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that Amber was the abuser in their relationship.

Amber accuses Johnny of sexual assault Amber made allegations of sexual assault along with other forms of domestic abuse against Johnny during opening statements. The Aquaman actress’s attorney Ben Rottenborn told the courtroom Amber suffered domestic abuse by Johnny that “took many forms,” including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological. Mr. Rottenborn said she “did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp…You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered. You’ll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that. It happened.” A spokesperson for Johnny denied the allegations and called it “fictitious” and “for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement.” During her testimony earlier this week, Amber told the jury that Johnny threw her onto a countertop and sexually assaulted her with a bottle during a trip to Australia in 2015. Amber claimed the fight, which allegedly took place during the filming of the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film in March 2015, was prompted by Johnny’s jealousy and her concern about his drug use. She said Johnny had repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her against a refrigerator, before finally getting her on top of a countertop and penetrating her with a bottle. Amber said: “I remember just not wanting to move.” She also said she remembered thinking: “Please, God, I hope [the bottle is] not broken.” The 36-year-old claimed her ex repeatedly said: “I’ll fucking kill you.” Amber also said she ended up with cuts on her arms and feet from the broken glass and claimed that at one point, Johnny held a broken bottle to her jaw and threatened to “carve up my face.” Johnny sent texts about Amber’s ‘rotting corpse’ Among the many texts read aloud from Johnny and Amber’s phones was one from an October 2016 exchange between Johnny and his longtime friend Isaac Baruch. Johnny had texted to Isaac: “Hopefully that c***’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the f***ing trunk of a Honda Civic!!” During a cross examination, Johnny said he is “not proud of any of the language that [he] used” in those texts. Another one of Johnny’s texts brought up in court was one about drowning and burning Amber, in which Johnny added: “I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.” Johnny says his daughter Lily-Rose skipped his wedding to Amber Johnny revealed in court that his daughter Lily-Rose declined to attend his February 2015 wedding to Amber. He said: “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons.” The 22-year-old actress is the older of Johnny’s two children with ex Vanessa Paradis. Johnny claims Amber did drugs on their wedding day While taking the stand, Johnny accused Amber of being high on MDMA on their wedding day in February 2015. He testified: “Amber, a couple of friends of mine…All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.” When asked if he also took drugs that day, the actor claimed that he didn’t do any MDMA or drink alcohol, but admitted to smoking marijuana. Johnny and his sister recall an abusive childhood Both Johnny and his older sister Christi Dembrowski have testified that their late mother Betty Sue Palmer was abusive towards them growing up, as well as toward their father John Sr., who is 84. Johnny said in court: “When Betty Sue, my mother, would go off on a tangent toward my father — and of course, in front of the kids, it [didn’t] matter to her — he amazingly remained very stoic and never, as she was rationing him with horrible things, he stood there and just looked at her while she delivered the pain, and he swallowed it. He took it.” When asked why he stayed in his marriage to Amber despite the alleged abuse he faced, Johnny said: “I suppose because my father stayed [in his abusive marriage]. … And I didn’t want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around.” “Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent. It wasn’t my girl, she had become my opponent.” Johnny shows his healed ‘mangled’ finger from fight in Australia A point of contention in this case involves the infamous fight between Johnny and Amber in Australia, where he was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie in 2015. This fight resulted in his right middle finger being severed at the tip after Amber allegedly threw a vodka bottle at his hand as it rested on a bar top. Amber’s legal team denied this version of events, however. During his testimony, Johnny’s team showed graphic, bloody photos of his finger taken that night and in the hospital. At the time, he told doctors that it happened when his hand was caught on a door. Johnny said he lied at the time in order to keep Amber’s name out of the situation. Johnny held up his now-healed “mangled” finger for the courtroom to observe and called it “funny-looking.” Amber admitted to starting a physical fight In audio recordings played by Johnny’s legal team, Amber admitted to having started a physical fight, in which she claimed to have “hit” him instead of “punching” him. Amber could be heard saying in the recording: “You didn’t get punched; you got hit. I’m sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f***ing deck you. I f***ing was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you’re fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you.” “I’m not sitting here bitching about it, am I? You are. That’s the difference between me and you. You’re a f***ing baby. You are such a baby. Grow the f*** up, Johnny.” Johnny, who has testified multiple times that he has never struck Amber or any woman, was asked about a December 2015 incident when he allegedly head-butted Amber. Johnny “vehemently” disagreed with this statement and argued that it could have been an accident while he attempted to restrain her. A video was also released by Amber’s legal team that showed Johnny slamming kitchen cabinet doors and threatening to cut himself with a knife as Amber begged for him to stop. Johnny recalls the ‘lowest point’ in his life During his testimony on April 20, Johnny said he broke down crying during a trip to the Bahamas when he begged Amber to give him his medication amid a withdrawal from the opiates he had been taking after dental surgery. He recalled: “That was the lowest I’d ever felt as a human being. Tears streaming down my face, begging another human being, ‘Please, please give me the meds that will take this away.’ And she would not.” The makeup debate Amber and her lawyers claimed during the trial that she used this correcting kit to cover up alleged injuries at the hands of her husband and that she kept the makeup product in her purse at all times. Amber’s other attorney even pulled out the makeup palette and showed it to the jury. Her lawyer said: “This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring, and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those.” However, Milani Cosmetics has since claimed that it didn’t release the product Amber said helped hide her marks until after she and Johnny ended their relationship. Milani stated that the brand did not release the concealer until 2017, while the alleged abuse was said to have taken place between 2013 and 2016. The company wrote in the caption of their now-viral TikTok video: “You asked us… Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017. We are here to provide the facts of the case.” But a friend of Amber’s defended her attorneys: “Ms. Heard’s lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used, but it’s a sad day when a makeup company uses that as an opportunity to make light of what victims of domestic violence have to do to hide the results of the abuse they endure.” Johnny and Amber met up after filing a restraining order Amber filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016, with her domestic violence restraining order against him filed less than a week after. Johnny testified that Amber asked to meet with him in July 2016 despite the restraining order while he was in San Francisco, which “confused” him. Johnny said: “I was talked into going there and met with her in hopes that she would retract her lies that the world was now fed. In no way was she ready to do that, and I couldn’t understand why I was there — everything had been taken from me….” Johnny said he feels Amber brought him there “under false pretenses” and that he was “really just at the end, just at the end; [he] couldn’t take it anymore.” Therapist claims Amber and Johnny engaged in ‘mutual abuse’ Laurel Avis Anderson, a therapist who worked with the former couple, testified on April 14 that the couple engaged in “mutual abuse”. When discussing Johnny’s past partners, she said: “I thought he had been well controlled. With Ms. Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.” The therapist, who saw the couple several times between October and December 2015, testified that Johnny denied being violent. She also said the pair had “terrible skills” communicating. She testified: “Ms. Heard had a jackhammer style of talking. She was very amped up. He had trouble talking at a similar pace…She loved him. He loved her. She believed that she wasn’t stupid. She knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy.” The trial will take a one-week break before testimony resumes on May 16, when Amber will return to the stand. The Aquaman star has yet to complete her direct testimony, and Johnny’s lawyers will then have the opportunity to cross-examine her.