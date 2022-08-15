Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years

Johnny Depp is set to direct his first movie in 25 years.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will get behind the camera for a film called ‘Modigliani‘.

The 59-year-old will co-produce the flick, which is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

Based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, the movie will tell the story of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916.

Long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, Modigliani navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to start in Europe in the spring of 2023, with casting to be revealed shortly.

Johnny said: “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen.”

“It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

It comes 25 years after he directed both himself and Marlon Brando in 1997’s The Brave, which was his feature directorial debut.

Johnny also recently landed a role in ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, produced by French company Why Not Productions.

In a first look image of the film, the 59-year-old is seen wearing a white plumed hat and curled white hair, with a black blindfold on.

The film follows Jeanne, a young working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy, eventually landing on the radar of King Louis XV.

The cast is reported to also include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

This will be Johnny’s first major role since he launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber in 2019.

He launched the lawsuit after Amber wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in June, a jury of five men and two women found Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband, and they awarded Johnny over $10 million in damages.

Amber was awarded $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and they got married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.