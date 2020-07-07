Johnny Depp tells UK court he suffered ‘a lot of pain’ in his youth – as he admits to taking pills at 11

The actor's libel trial against The Sun newspaper kicked off today

Johnny Depp detailed his drug use in London’s High Court today, as his trial against The Sun newspaper kicked off over an article that claimed the actor was a “wife beater”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stand as the first witness in the trial, where he admitted there was “quite a lot of pain” in his youth during the cross-examination.

“When you don’t feel worthy, it very confusing thing,” he revealed, “You have become a product, your name doesn’t sound the way it does when you’re younger.”

“My own name feels foreign to me,” the 57-year-old stated.

The actor revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol at a young age as a result of his painful up-bringing.

“At that time in my youth, my experience with narcotics, stimulants and alcohol began at very early age,” he admitted.

“Mum used to ask me to get her nerve pills, and I took one at 11. It was the only way i could find to numb the pain.”

Johnny claimed he had tried “every kind of drug known by man” by the age of 14.

Johnny is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an article published in April 2018 – which claimed the star was “verbally and physically abusive” towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

He has continuously denied allegations that he was abusive towards Amber, who filed for divorce in 2016.

Johnny believes the article was an attempt to “finish his career” by quoting victims of Harvey Weinstein, and linking the allegations against him to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

The trial is said to take place over 15 days.

