Johnny Depp teases his next career move with cryptic post

Johnny Depp has teased his next career move with a cryptic post.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Austrian-born American actress Hedy Lamarr.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star captioned the post: “Soon… X.”

While some fans were confused by what the post means, others are convinced Johnny is teasing the release of a song about Hedy Lamarr.

One fan commented on the post: “Can’t wait for this song Johnny it’s so good.”

Another wrote: “CAN’T WAIT FOR THE ALBUM KING.”

It comes after Johnny won his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Amber’s lawyer has since revealed that they plan to appeal the verdict, stating “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it cause the jury to be confused.”

The attorney also blamed the verdict on a “number of evidentiary issues”, saying “there was so much evidence that did not come in.”

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.