Johnny Depp seems to address defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on new album

Johnny Depp appears to have addressed his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard on his new album with Jeff Beck.

Ahead of the release of ’18’ on Friday, The Sunday Times reviewed the album, which features two songs written by Johnny.

In one track, called ‘Sad Motherf**kin’ Parade’, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sings: “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch.”

He also sings in the song: “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

In a second track, Johnny sings: “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.”

The release of the album comes just weeks after Johnny won his highly publicized defamation case against his ex-wife Amber.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in the op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.

Johnny and Jeff announced their new studio album collaboration in June.

Jeff said in a statement at the time: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Johnny is currently touring with Jeff in Europe.

He said in a statement: “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff. One of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

Their album ‘18’ is set for release this Friday.