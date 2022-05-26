Johnny Depp denies Amber Heard’s ‘outlandish and outrageous’ abuse claims in final testimony

Johnny Depp denied Amber Heard’s “outlandish and outrageous” abuse claims in his final testimony.

The 58-year-old launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Johnny returned to the stand again on Wednesday and was questioned by his own legal team to rebut allegations made by Ms Heard during her evidence last week.

The court heard that Amber’s descriptions of drug use and violence were exaggerated and her claim that Johnny did not help her gain her Aquaman role were “not exactly true”.

Taking to the stand to give evidence, the Edward Scissorhands star said: “It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence that she has attributed to me, that (Ms Heard) accused me of.”

“I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one just simply has to because it’s gotten out of control.”

The actor continued saying the accusations against him were: “Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false.”

Mr Depp concluded by saying: “No human being is perfect, certainly not, none of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.”

“All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things, and living with it for six years and waiting to bring the truth out. This is not easy for any of us, I know that.”

“But no matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

Johnny was also questioned by Amber’s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, who he appeared to clash with while being cross examined.

The actor was asked by the lawyer to provide a “yes or no” answer, to which he replied: “I can’t please you with a yes or a no every time.”

Also in court on Wednesday, Kate Moss took the witness stand – appearing at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia via video link.

The model, who dated Johnny from 1994 until 1998, shut down claims the actor pushed her down the stairs while they were on a trip to Jamaica – after Amber brought up the “rumour” in court.

Kate said: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened.”

She said Johnny came running back to help her, “carried me to my room and got me medical attention”.

When asked by Johnny’s team if the actor ever pushed her down the stairs ever, Kate replied: “No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”