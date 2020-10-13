John Travolta pays tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would’ve been her birthday

The actress passed away in July following a battle with cancer

John Travolta pays tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what...

John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her birthday.

The actress passed away aged 57 back in July, after a two-year battle against breast cancer.

The couple were married for 28 years and shared three children together; Ella Bleu, Benjamin and Jett, who passed away 11 years ago aged 16.

Taking to Instagram to mark her 58th birthday today, John shared a photo of his parents on their wedding day next to a photo of him and Kelly on theirs, writing: “Happy Birthday hon!”

“I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

John shared the news of his wife’s passing on Instagram, writing: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

He concluded the post: “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”