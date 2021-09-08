John Mulaney announces he’s expecting his first child with Olivia Munn

John Mulaney has announced he’s expecting his first child with Olivia Munn.
Just months after they started dating, the comedian has confirmed they’re having a baby together.
John shared the news on Late Night with Seth Meyers, after opening up about his dramatic year – which saw him enter rehab, and split from his wife Anna Marie Tendler.
At the start of his interview, host Seth Meyer noted: “You’ve had a year…”
The SNL star agreed, and said: “I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]…”
John then explained that shortly after hosting the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, he relapsed with drugs.
After his friends staged an intervention, the 39-year-old completed another two-month stint in rehab, which ended in February 2021.
John continued: “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia… She got to date me right after recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch.”
The stand-up comedian praised Olivia for supporting him during his recovery, before sharing the news of her pregnancy.
John gushed: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible… and we’re having a baby together.”
“I’m gonna be a dad! We’re both really, really happy.”
The couple’s relationship was first reported back in May, after the comedian ended his six-year marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler.