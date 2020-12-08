John Legend gets emotional as he opens up about the loss of his and Chrissy Teigen’s baby

John Legend has gotten emotional as he opened up about the loss of his and Chrissy Teigen’s baby.
Back in October, the couple shared the heartbreaking news that they had sadly lost their baby boy Jack, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.
During a coaching session on Monday’s episode of The Voice, the singer began crying after listening to contestant John Holliday perform Coldplay’s emotional track ‘Fix You’.
The contestant told John the performance was dedicated to him and his wife, explaining: “This song is definitely so special and it made me think of you and Chrissy.”
“I was sitting there with Chrissy and we started playing the song,” John responded.
“My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter is on my wife’s lap and we all started crying because as a lot of people know, we’ve been through a lot this year.
“The lyrics of the song just spoke to us,” the father-of-two added.
In a confessional, the 41-year-old shared: “Going through what we’re going through as a family, and knowing there’s a lot of folks that are struggling who could use this message.”
Following the performance, John said through tears: “When I talked to John about doing this song, I said: ‘it would mean a lot to us if you give your best emotional performance and not be perfect.’
“And we felt it, we felt it.”
.@JohnHolidayLive singing @Coldplay has us in our feelings. 💕 #TeamLegend #VoiceTop9 pic.twitter.com/S45MQMzL3W
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 8, 2020
In a devastating Instagram post, Chrissy announced the loss of her son Jack by sharing photos of her and John mourning in hospital.
She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”
“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”
“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
Chrissy continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”
“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.”
“But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she added.