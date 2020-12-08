John Legend gets emotional as he opens up about the loss of his and Chrissy Teigen’s baby

John Legend gets emotional as he opens up about the loss of...

John Legend has gotten emotional as he opened up about the loss of his and Chrissy Teigen’s baby.

Back in October, the couple shared the heartbreaking news that they had sadly lost their baby boy Jack, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

During a coaching session on Monday’s episode of The Voice, the singer began crying after listening to contestant John Holliday perform Coldplay’s emotional track ‘Fix You’.

The contestant told John the performance was dedicated to him and his wife, explaining: “This song is definitely so special and it made me think of you and Chrissy.”

“I was sitting there with Chrissy and we started playing the song,” John responded.

“My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter is on my wife’s lap and we all started crying because as a lot of people know, we’ve been through a lot this year.

“The lyrics of the song just spoke to us,” the father-of-two added.

In a confessional, the 41-year-old shared: “Going through what we’re going through as a family, and knowing there’s a lot of folks that are struggling who could use this message.”

Following the performance, John said through tears: “When I talked to John about doing this song, I said: ‘it would mean a lot to us if you give your best emotional performance and not be perfect.’

“And we felt it, we felt it.”