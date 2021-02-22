Joe Jonas shares hilarious photos for his wife Sophie Turner’s birthday

Joe Jonas has shared hilarious photos for his wife Sophie Turner’s birthday.
The Jonas Brothers star and the actress tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, before hosting a second ceremony in France later that year.
Marking Sophie’s 25th birthday on Sunday, Joe shared side by side photos of the Game Of Thrones star – one where she was looking glam and another snap of her in a hoodie.
He wrote: “Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you.”
Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you pic.twitter.com/5di7sI8F17
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 21, 2021
Joe also uploaded the pics to Instagram, with Sophie commenting: “I love you.”
Fans also commented on the post, with one writing: “❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 happy birthday Sophie we love you!!!”
Another commented: “Happy Birthday Queen @sophiet!! Hope you have a wonderful day filled with fantastic memories. 🎈🍰🎊🍾🎉”
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, at the end of July after keeping their pregnancy private.
Sophie first shared photos of her bump back in September, but the couple have not yet shared a photo of their daughter.
After the birth of Willa was reported, Game Of Thrones fans were quick to spot a hidden meaning behind the newborn’s name.
Eagle-eyed fans of the fantasy series pointed out that the name Willa was mentioned in early episodes of GOT.