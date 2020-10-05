Joe Jonas debuts bright pink hair for a good cause

The singer showcased his dramatic new look over the weekend

Joe Jonas has debuted a bright pink hairdo for a good cause.

The Jonas Brothers star showed off his new look over the weekend, sharing a photo of the dramatic look to his Instagram Stories.

The singer hinted that the hairdo was in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in the month of October – as he added a pink ribbon sticker to the snap.

Joe also shared a photo of his new ‘do on Sunday, where he wore a “I Voted” sticker on his t-shirt in a bid to encourage his followers to vote in the upcoming US elections – taking place in November.

Joe welcomed his first child with wife Sophie Turner back in July, a daughter who they have reportedly named Willa.

The couple tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last May, before hosting a second ceremony in France later in the year.