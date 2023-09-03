Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ‘split’ after four years of marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly split, after four years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the fan favourite couple are headed toward divorce, after six months of “serious problems”.

The singer and the Game of Thrones actress recently sold their Miami mansion and in recent weeks, Joe has been spotted out without his wedding ring.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.