Joe Alwyn reveals what his girlfriend Taylor Swift thinks about his sex scenes in Conversations with Friends

Joe Alwyn has revealed what his girlfriend Taylor Swift thinks about his sex scenes in Conversations with Friends.

The English actor, who has been dating the American songstress since 2016, plays Nick in the new Hulu series.

While promoting his upcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends, the 31-year-old opened up to Extra about how his beau feels about his sex scenes with Irish actress Alison Oliver in the show.

He told the outlet: “I mean, she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it. [Taylor] just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

Aliso, who plays Frances in the series, said of the sex scenes: “You go through, like, a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell.”

“Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship.”

Conversations with Friends is based on the 2017 novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, and the upcoming series will drop on Hulu on May 15.

It will premiere on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Wednesday, May 18, at 9.35pm.

The series follows a 21-year-old college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Alison and Joe will star alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; and former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The 12-part series was filmed in Dublin and Belfast over the course of six months.

RTÉ will air the series over six weeks, with two episodes each Wednesday night, from May 18 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Watch the trailer for Conversations with Friends below:

