Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly welcome baby boy, with the most meaningful name

Fans all over the world have been sharing their joy

Photo via: Greg Williams Photography/Instagram

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, and fans are getting very emotional over his name.

News that the Hollywood couple were expecting their first child hit the headlines in May, and now fans believe the pair have already welcomed their bundle of joy.

According to a Joaquin Phoenix fan account, the Director of his latest movie Gunda, Viktor Kossakovsky, said at a screening this weekend that the actor missed the event due to welcoming his first child.

New parents: Joaquin and Rooney

The Director also reportedly told attendees that they had named their son River, after Joaquin’s brother who died in 1993.

The Oscar-winning-actor had given a touching tribute to his brother in his Oscar speech earlier this year.

Fans got very emotional after the report went viral on social media:

The actors initially met on the set of hit movie Her, back in 2013 but didn’t begin dating until four years later.

Joaquin’s brother River famously died outside Johnny Depp’s LA club The Viper Room at the age of 23.

The musician died from an overdose of cocaine and heroin before paramedics arrived at the scene.

