Jimmy Fallon responds to backlash over TikTok dance segment with Addison Rae

Jimmy Fallon has addressed the backlash he received over a recent TikTok segment he filmed with Addison Rae.

On March 26, Addison performed eight popular TikTok dances on The Tonight Show, but the programme failed to credit the people who created the dances on-air.

Jimmy has since corrected their mistake by inviting all the creators to appear on his show.

During the latest episode, he told viewers: “On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances…”

“Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight.”

“So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

The chat show host then spoke with the creators, including Keara Wilson (Savage), Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter (Up), Dorien Scott (Corvette Corvette), Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin (Laffy Taffy), and Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl (‘Blinding Lights).

Addison shared their segment on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “So happy these creators were able to be highlighted. I hope we can all dance soon. Show them love!”