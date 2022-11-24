Jessie J pens tribute to her ‘angel baby’ one year after suffering a miscarriage

Jessie J has penned a tribute to her “angel baby”, one year after suffering a miscarriage.

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram last November to explain to her followers that she had decided to have a baby “on my own”.

The 34-year-old said that when she went in for her third scan, there was sadly no longer a heartbeat.

Reflecting on her miscarriage one year later, Jessie penned: “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat. Although I can tell the story now without crying, I have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

“Strength, wisdom, empathy, gratitude.”

“It still hurts, and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.”

“Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades. Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

“And to my little angel baby,” Jessie wrote. “I feel you everywhere. Especially today.”

“I’ll never give up, even if it breaks me.”

Last year, Jessie revealed to her Instagram followers that she had suffered a miscarriage.

At the time, she penned: “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔,” Jessie continued.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am,” Jessie continued. “So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. 🫂 It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She concluded the post by writing: “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room. 🤍”