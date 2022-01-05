Jessica Chastain recalls the time her grandmother sat on Hollywood heartthrob’s lap

Jessica Chastain has admitted she’ll never forget the time her grandmother sat on Bradley Cooper’s lap.

The 44-year-old hosted a party at her home a few years ago, and her granny Marilyn was keen to meet the Star Is Born actor.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Golden Globe winner recalled: “My grandmother is at the age where she just really doesn’t care, you know? She’s just like ‘I’m going to do whatever I want.'”

“So in the middle of the party she just walked over to Bradley and just, like, sat on his lap. And he was horrified actually!”

“He had never met her. He didn’t know who she was. I saw it kind of happening in slow motion where I was like ‘Nooo!'”

The actress quickly intervened, and told Bradley that the woman sitting on his lap was in fact her grandmother.

Bradley, who apparently still had a somewhat alarmed look on his face, then said: “Okay! Okay! Hi, Grandma!”

Check out Jessica’s interview below: