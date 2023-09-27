Jersey Shore star shares baby news

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have announced they are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday.

They wrote: “Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars took to the comment section of the post to congratulate the couple, with Snooki writing: “Welcome to the 3 club!!!! 💕💙”

Deena Nicole Cortese commented: “So excited for you all ❤️❤️❤️ beautiful family ! ❤️”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola added: “😭😭♥️ So happy for you guys!!”

Mike and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021.

They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Mia, in January of this year.