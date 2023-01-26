Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren welcome their second child

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have welcomed their second child together.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing photos from the hospital with their newborn daughter.

Mike wrote: “We got an amazing Situation🥺!! We are beyond over joyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦”

“Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. Born 8:22am 1/24/2023. 5 pounds 15 ounces. 18 inches,” the reality star added.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018, after getting engaged earlier that year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us