Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese welcomes second child with husband Chris Buckner

The couple announced their pregnancy in October

Deena Cortese has welcomed her second child with her husband Chris Buckner.

The Jersey Shore star shared the excited news via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo with her newborn from the hospital.

The 34-year-old wrote: “The Buckners are now officially a party of 4 ❤️Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long 💙💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena Nicole Buckner (@deenanicole)

“He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! 🥰”

Deena’s Jersey Shore co-star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi commented: “Congrats my meatball! Can’t wait to meet my baby!! Love you both so much 🙏🏽💙”.

Lauren Pesce, who is married to Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wrote: “Congratulations!!! I can’t wait to hold this little guy! Beautiful family! 🤍🙏🏼😍”

Deena and Chris tied the knot in 2017, and are also parents to a 2-year-old son named CJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena Nicole Buckner (@deenanicole)