Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese announces she’s expecting her second child

The 33-year-old shared the news in the sweetest way

Deena Cortese has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Chris Buckner.

The reality star rose to fame after appearing on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore, starring alongside the likes of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizza and DJ Pauly D.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, posting a sweet family snap with the couple’s one-year-old son CJ.

Posing beside festive Halloween pumpkins, Deena wrote: “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021 🥰 “.

“Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily

“Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant ❤️☺️”.

Sharing their excitement for their Jersey shore co-star, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley commented: “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 best news”, while Snooki wrote: “YASSSSS MAWMA❤️🙏🏽 So excited for you!”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola added: “Wonderful news! Congratulations guys!! ♥️☺️”, while Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino penned: “Congratulations ❤️💪🏼”