Jennifer Lopez surprises son with new puppy in sweet video

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez have surprised her son Max with a goldendoodle puppy.

The 50-year-old announced the news by sharing a sweet video of her 12-year-old son playing with his new pet.

Jennifer wrote: “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!”

“We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨”

The singer then asked her followers to help them pick a name for the puppy.

“What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶,” she wrote.

Jennifer’s fiancé Alex also posted a family snap with the new pup, and their labrador pooch Lady.

“We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle,” he wrote.

“So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide … his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help!”

“It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle??? Let us know what you think! Thanks!” he added.

The news comes after Jennifer and Alex were forced to postpone their wedding this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.