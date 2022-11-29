Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her “painful” split from Ben Affleck.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got back together last May – 17 years after they called off their engagement.

The singer, who married her actor tied the knot in July this year, got candid about their “painful” breakup in a new interview with Zane Lowe.

Speaking on Zane’s Apple Music 1 show about the songs she wrote at the time of their split, Jennifer said: “Dude, I wouldn’t even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up.”

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.”

“It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together, he was like, ‘You never performed the songs. You never did, I’m glad. You never did this, you never did that.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. It was painful.’

“It was a part of me then that I had to put away to move on and survive. It was a survival tactic, for sure.”

After the couple called off their wedding in 2003, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The former couple share three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. Jennifer married Marc Anthony in 2004, but they decided to divorce in 2011. The pair share twins Emme and Max, 14.