Jennifer Lopez fans freak out after spotting ‘creepy man’ in the background of her selfie

The singer took the photo at her home gym in Miami

Jennifer Lopez fans freak out after spotting ‘creepy man’ in the background...

Jennifer Lopez fans were left “freaking out”, after they spotted a creepy man in a mask in the background of her selfie.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram this week to show off her toned physique in a mirror selfie, which she took at her home gym in Miami.

However, fans noticed something a bit more sinister in the background – as there appeared to be a man in a mask outside her window.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you… #CamoFriday @niyamasol 🤍,” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on what looked like a creepy man’s face in the background.

“Why is there a man in the background with a hand over his mouth?” one follower penned.

“What’s with the guy getting his mouth covered in the background over your shoulder?” another commented.

“Who’s that guy tied up in the back??” another fan joked.

