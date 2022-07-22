Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jet off on romantic honeymoon – after Las Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have jetted off on a romantic honeymoon to Paris, after their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding last week.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday night, after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada.

Now, Bennifer have taken their first international trip as newlyweds – to the City of Love.

On Thursday night, Jennifer and Ben were photographed hand in hand as they strolled around the streets of Paris.

The singer wore a siren red long-sleeve, flowing maxi dress, while her husband looked dapper in an open suit jacket and tie.

Earlier in the day, they were seen wearing more informal get-ups as they discovered the Parisian landscape.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Paris today (July 21, 2022) pic.twitter.com/JSZWgpgoCE — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 22, 2022

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.