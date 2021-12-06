Jennifer Lawrence shows off baby bump at the premiere of star-studded Netflix film

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump at the premiere of the star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and more Hollywood names in the upcoming flick.

Ahead of the film’s release, the cast stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie in New York City on Sunday, and mum-to-be Jennifer looked incredible in a stunning gold dress.

The comedy/disaster movie tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

The official synopsis reads: “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.”

“The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.”

“With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).”

“With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Don’t Look Up comes to Netflix on December 24, and will be in select cinemas from December 10.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new episode, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss how 2021 has become the year of redemption for some of our favourite noughties icons.

They also chat about the Bennifer reunion, Avril Lavigne’s comeback, and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.