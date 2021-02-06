Jennifer Lawrence reportedly injured on set of upcoming Netflix movie

The actress was allegedly hurt after a stunt went wrong

Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly injured on the set of her upcoming movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ on Friday.

Production was temporarily halted on the film, after glass allegedly hit the actress in the face, after a stunt went wrong.

A source has told Page Six: “An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters. It was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter — but it injured her.”

The insider said people were shaken up by the incident, but Jennifer is expected to be OK.

The 30-year-old has been filming the upcoming movie in Boston over the past few weeks, alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer and Leonardo will play two astronomers in the flick, who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will crash on earth in six months.

The disaster comedy, which is being directed by Adam McKay, will also star Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, and Ariana Grande.