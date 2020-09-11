This is too funny

Jennifer Garner responds to pregnancy speculation in the BEST way

Jennifer Garner has responded to speculation that she’s expecting a baby.

The actress shut down pregnancy rumours after she posted a video from her family’s farm on Instagram this week.

In the video, Jennifer wore a pair of overalls as she introduced her followers to the cows on their farm in Oklahoma.

After she posted the sweet video, Jennifer received a comment asking: “Are you pregnant?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

The 13 Going On 30 star hilariously shut them down by replying: “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant.”

“We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story,” she added.

Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

The couple split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

