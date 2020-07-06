Jennifer Garner offers break-up advice, after dealing with Ben Affleck divorce

The actress and her ex-husband Ben Affleck divorced in 2018

Jennifer Garner has offered her heartfelt advice for a fan dealing with a break-up.

The 48-year-old gave her words of wisdom to a fan who revealed they had recently found the courage to leave their emotionally abusive husband.

The fan commented on a recent Instagram post by the actress, saying that she wished she had Jennifer’s “happiness and feeling of security.”

“I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person,” the fan wrote, “Your actions show you to be good and kind.”

“It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to [email protected] husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I [email protected] I will never find happiness or security,” she continued.

“I find a sense of balm from seeing yours buts it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’[email protected] be there. He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one.”

The 13 Going On 30 star, whose divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck was finalised in 2018, shared her advice to the heartbroken fan.

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” Garner wrote.

“Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind and heart with prayer/meditation/exercise/art.”

“Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Ben Affleck admitted that his split with Jennifer was the “biggest regret” of his life.

The pair share joint custody of their three children – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

