Jennifer Garner ‘approves’ of ex-husband Ben Affleck’s romance with Jennifer Lopez

The actress was married to Ben from 2005 until 2018

Jennifer Garner reportedly approves of her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s romance with Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following their split, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

The couple called it quits in 2018, and just last year, Ben admitted their divorce was the “biggest regret” of his life.

Amid rumours ‘Bennifer’ are back together, an insider has revealed how Jennifer feels about her ex-husband’s rekindled romance.

A source told US Weekly: “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval. J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

The insider added that J-Lo and Ben’s inner circle believe they are “soulmates”, telling the publication: “Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around.”

“They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love.”

Ben and J-Lo sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together at LAX following a week-long trip to Montana, just weeks after J-Lo split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.