Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux wishes her a happy birthday in sweet tribute

The former couple split back in 2017

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux has posted a sweet tribute to her on social media.

The actress turned 52 on February 11th, and her ex took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

Posting a black-and-white snap of his former flame on his Instagram Story, Justin wrote: “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston.”

At the bottom of his post, the actor added: “❤️ you B!”

The former couple split back in 2017 after two years of marriage, and seven years together.

At the time, Jennifer and Justin said their decision was “mutual”, and they have remained good friends ever since.

The actors first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder, and later started dating in 2011.

The couple married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, before the actor moved on with Angelina Jolie – who he has since split from.

In recent months, fans have been rooting for Jennifer to rekindle her romance with Brad, after they reunited for a virtual table read last year.

Just last week, fans also speculated Brad was in the background of a recent selfie she posted – sparking rumours they’re hanging out again.