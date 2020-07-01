Jennifer Aniston urges people to wear face masks in public

The actress has joined a host of celebs who have promoted the use of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Aniston has urged people to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In her latest Instagram post, the 51-year-old opened up about the importance of wearing a mask during the ongoing pandemic.

Jennifer shared a snap of herself wearing a black face mask, alongside a powerful message.

She wrote: “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion.”

“And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she continued.

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe.”

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask.

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ,” she wrote.



⠀

“If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️.”

Other celebrities, including Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, have also used their social media platforms to encourage others to wear masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

