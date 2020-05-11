Jennifer Aniston tells coronavirus to ‘f*** off’ with epic throwback picture

The actress is conveying all of our moods right now

Jennifer Aniston has posted a throwback we can all relate to right now.

The A-lister, who is currently on lockdown in LA, took to Instagram to convey her frustration with the virus, which has caused a worldwide pandemic.

Sharing an old photo of herself giving a photographer a middle finger, Jen wrote: “Dear Covid…⁣ You can kindly [email protected]!k off now thank you BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT.”

Lisa Kudrow commented with three clapping hands emojis – clearly feeling just as frustrated as her former co-star.

And other stars were quick to agree with the Friends star’s sentiment.

“Forever mood” Ashley Benson wrote, “FACTS”, Naomi Campbell added, while Naomi Watts commented: “Word!!”.

