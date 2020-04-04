Jennifer Aniston reveals why she lied about her first TV audition

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she auditioned for her first TV role behind her dad’s back – when she was just 13 years old.

Unfortunately, she lost out on the part to fellow actress Jane Krakowski.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 51-year-old revealed she found footage of her audition for Search For Tomorrow while cleaning her closets during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Jen admitted that her dad, who was an actor on the soap, did not give her permission to audition for the role.

She said: “I found a couple treasures, one was a Beta Max from the old VCR days, and it was my first audition. I was 13 for Search For Tomorrow, which was a soap opera my dad was on back then. I’m dying to see it!”

“I was 13 years old and I thought I’d lost it forever, but I was sort of cleaning out old tonnes of old boxes.”

The former Friends star went on to reveal that she did not get the role: “Actually, I lost the part. If I remember correctly, Jane Krakowski got the part.”

Jennifer recalled how the audition came about: “The character’s name was TR and she was a 13-year-old runaway and I had been visiting my dad on the set.”

She continued: “Search For Tomorrow was shot in New York back then. And on the bulletin board it was an audition for TR a 13 year-old runaway, and I was like, that’s me, without the runaway part!”

However, her actor dad was unaware that Jennifer was auditioning: “I actually went around his back and I called his agent,” the star confessed. “I know how to make things happen.”

“I thought I did great. I was sure that I was gonna get [the part]. And I was also like, ‘My dad’s on the show – come on!”

As well as cleaning out closets, the actress told Jimmy that she’s been doing puzzles to keep herslef busy, like her showbiz friend Ellen Degeneres.