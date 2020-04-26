Jennifer Aniston reconciliates with estranged father during LA lockdown

Her dad is said to be "thrilled"

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly reconciled with her estranged father – during LA lockdown.

The Friends star is said to be back in touch with her 86-year-old father, after “forgiving him” for walking out on her as a child.

According to the UK Mail on Sunday, the actress has been speaking to her dad “every day” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jen forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs,” an insider revealed.

“Jennifer didn’t speak to him for ages. But since the coronavirus crisis, she has been on the phone almost every day.

“And not just brief conversations. It’s like she has realised life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be.

“He’s thrilled that they have reconciled,” the source added.

Jen also had a very strained relationship with her mother, Nancy. whom she was estranged from for 15 years, after publishing a tell-all book about her daughter.

