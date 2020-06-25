The 51-year-old doubted her acting skills after Friends came to an end

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her struggle to escape ‘Rachel from Friends’

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how she struggled to escape being “Rachel from Friends” for years.

The actress rose to fame for her starring role in the comedy series, which ran for ten seasons.

During a round table talk for the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer discussed the pitfalls of being in a popular television show.

“I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me,” she confessed.

“I could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends’, and it’s on all the time and you’re like, ‘Stop playing that f***ing show!'”

“The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t that was such a relief to me,” she explained.

“But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, ‘Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.'”

“So, I was almost doing it for myself just to see if I could do something other than that. And it was terrifying because you’re doing it in front of the world.”

“So, I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person.”

“But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap,” she added.

