Jennifer Aniston marks Courteney Cox’s 58th birthday with sweet throwback snap

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her longtime pal Courteney Cox on her 58th birthday.

The actress, who starred as Monica Geller on the hit sitcom Friends, celebrated turned 58 on Wednesday.

Jennifer, who played Rachel Green in the show, took to her Instagram Stories on the day to share a sweet throwback photo of her and Court.

The 53-year-old captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday CC! I LOVE YOU SOO MUCH.”

The actress also shared a gif of Courteney in Friends saying: “And I can do anything I want! Because I am grown up.”

Jennifer captioned the story: “Cheers to being a grown up🥂.”

In May 2021, the entire main cast reunited to film Friends: The Reunion, in which they revisited the sets, met with guest stars, did table reads and re-enactments of episodes, and shared behind-the-scenes footage.

Jennifer and Courteney were joined by Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the HBO Max special, which was hosted by James Corden.

Speaking about the Friends star’s lifelong friendship, Lisa said: “We stay in touch, for sure. Maybe not every day. But we have such a bond from having done this show and forged this very tight relationship that, you know, any time you text or call someone, they’re gonna pick up. They’ll be there.”