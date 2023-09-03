Jenna Ortega shuts down ‘ridiculous’ rumours she’s dating Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega has shut down “ridiculous” rumours she’s dating Johnny Depp.

The Wednesday star, 20, hit back after gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that she was spotted hanging out with the 60-year-old actor.

The outlet reported that the pair could be possibly be working on Beetlejuice 2 together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jenna set the record straight on the speculation.

She wrote: “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life.”

“Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Jenna Ortega shuts down rumors that she is dating Johnny Depp: “This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh, I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.” pic.twitter.com/Fwp1pDoWi8 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 3, 2023

Jenna was spotted filming scenes for the anticipated Beetlejuice sequel before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Production for the film began in London in May, with Winona Ryder reprising her role of Lydia Deetz.

Jenna is set to portray her daughter in the movie, while Michael Keaton will return as Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega was spotted on the set of Beetlejuice📸. pic.twitter.com/uJJ7aPPx3T — ArtistryCine (@ArtistryCine) September 2, 2023