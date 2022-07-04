Jena Frumes makes shocking claims about ex Jason Derulo

Jena Frumes has made shocking claims about her ex Jason Derulo.

The former couple called it quits last September, just four months after they welcomed their first child together.

Over the weekend, Jena hit back at an online troll who called her a “whore” and her one-year-old son a “bastard” in a nasty Instagram comment.

The 28-year-old replied to the comment: “I wouldn’t call myself a whore. It’s unfortunate my situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay & be quiet so people like you … approve?”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model continued: “Women really don’t deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I’m alone in this.”

“But if your non-negotiables are being tested you’ll never find peace in that relationship.”

“If the streets come first I can’t change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s–t is hella annoying. You don’t know what women go through to try & ‘make it work.’ It was never about money or dating someone famous.”

“It didn’t work out and life must go on. Leave me alone,” Jena concluded her social media statement.

Jason and Jena started dating in March 2020, and went on to welcome a baby boy named Jason King in May 2021.

Jason announced their split in September, tweeting at the time: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.”

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” he wrote.

“Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Goss.ie have contacted Jason’s rep for comment.