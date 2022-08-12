Jay Cutler responds to ex Kristin Cavallari calling their marriage ‘toxic’

Jay Cutler has responded to his ex Kristin Cavallari calling their marriage “toxic”.

The former couple, who share three children, announced their divorce in April 2020 – after almost seven years of marriage.

The former NFL quarterback appeared on the ‘Sofia with an F’ podcast this week, and said Kristin’s recent comments about their marriage are “comical”.

He told podcast host Sofia Franklin: “I’ve kind of steered clear of all of that…”

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

Jay then pointed out its been “two and a half years” since they split, and asked: “Why are we having these conversations?”

Kristin, 35, was married to the sports star from 2013 to 2020, and the former couple share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6.

Jay’s statement was in response to Kristin’s comments on an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast earlier this month.

During the candid interview, the reality star confessed she ignored “red flags” early on in their relationship, and advised listeners to always “trust your gut”.

Kristin went on to admit their marriage was “toxic”, but refused to go into more detail for the sake of their three kids.

“Because I have three kids with him, I’m very careful about what I say,” she explained.

“You know, that’s their dad. My oldest Googles us now and I just want to be very careful.”

“It was toxic. Period, end of story, that’s all I kind of need to say,” Kristin added.