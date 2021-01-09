Jason Sudeikis ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over Olivia Wilde – amid her new romance with Harry Styles

The couple split in 2020 after nine years together

Jason Sudeikis ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over Olivia Wilde – amid her new romance...

Jason Sudeikis is reportedly “heartbroken” over his split from Olivia Wilde.

Amid the actress’ new romance with Harry Styles, an insider has told PEOPLE magazine that Jason, 45, “is absolutely heartbroken” over their break up.

The source said: “There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there’s a way for them to repair things.”

“But what happens next remains to be seen.”

Olivia and Jason’s split hit headlines in November, but reports at the time suggested they broke up in early 2020.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE: “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine.”

“The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the source added, referring to their two kids – Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.

Olivia and Jason started dating in November 2011, before the actor proposed in December 2012.

Goss.ie have contacted Jason’s rep for comment.

The news comes after Olivia, 36, confirmed her romance with British singer Harry Styles last weekend.

The couple were papped holding hands at the wedding of Harry’s agent in Montecito, California.

It’s understood they have been dating for a few weeks, after they grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.