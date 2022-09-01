Jason Oppenheim reveals if he’s introduced his new girlfriend to ex Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim has revealed if he’s introduced his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk to his ex Chrishell Stause.

The Selling Sunset co-stars split last December, after five months together.

Since then the 45-year-old has moved on with Paris-based model Marie-Lou, while Chrishell has been dating Australian rapper G Flip.

During a new interview with PEOPLE, Jason confirmed his new beau has met Chrishell, and the real-estate broker said she’s been “super supportive” of their relationship.

“Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other,” he explained.

When asked if their introduction was awkward, he responded: “They’re probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool.”

The former couple split last December after Jason admitted he didn’t want to have children – which was a deal breaker for Chrishell.

During his new interview with PEOPLE, the 45-year-old said he doesn’t feel pressure to have kids with Marie-Lou.

“I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us,” he explained.

Marie-Lou, 25, also confessed she doesn’t want children for at least 10 years, and said: “I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

Jason also confirmed Marie-Lou has filmed “a couple of times” for the next season of Selling Sunset, but she doesn’t have a “desire for publicity.”

The pair first met while he was vacationing with his twin brother Brett in Mykonos, Greece, earlier this year.

The reality star confessed he didn’t think he’d be ready for another relationship for two or three years after Chrishell, so meeting Marie-Lou came as a “total surprise”.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he said.