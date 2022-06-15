Jason Momoa and Eiza González ‘split’ after months of dating

Jason Momoa and Eiza González have reportedly split after months of dating.

According to PEOPLE, the couple started dating in February after meeting “through work and mutual connections”.

A source has since told the publication that the Dune actor, 42, and Ambulance actress, 32, have called it quits on their romance.

The insider said: “They’re just very different people.”

Another source said that the pair are “hoping they might work it out”, adding: “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public.”

“They are in different life stages.”

Jason’s rumoured romance with Eiza came after he announced his split from Lisa Bonet in January, after 16 years together.

The former couple, who were married for four years, wrote a joint statement on social media: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Their statement concluded: “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”