Jamie Lynn Spears claims sister Britney recently apologised to her amid their feud

Jamie Lynn Spears has claimed her sister Britney recently apologised to her amid their feud.

In her new memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’, the former Zoey 101 star shared a text her older sister “recently” sent her.

She wrote: “In a recent text from my sister, she stated herself: ‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I’m your big sister, I need you more than you need me and always have.'”

It is unclear when the alleged text messages were sent, but it is included in the chapter about Britney’s bombshell court testimony in June 2021, where the pop star said her family “should be in jail” for their role in her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn and Britney have gotten into a war of words on social media since Jamie’s tell-all interview on Good Morning America aired last week.

Over the weekend, Jamie Lynn urged her sister to call her so they could fix their “embarrassing” feud privately.

In her GMA interview last week, Jamie Lynn discussed her “complicated” relationship with her older sister, and claimed she “went out of her way” to help Britney end her 13-year conservatorship.

After watching Jamie Lynn’s interview, Britney slammed her sister on social media, and claimed she’s “never had to work for anything”.

Britney also accused her younger sister of selling her book “at my expense”.

Jamie Lynn later responded to Britney’s comments in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

“I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The 30-year-old continued: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

“That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

“I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long,” Jamie Lynn added.