James Corden unable to host chat show after undergoing surgery

The star had been filming the show from home

James Corden has told fans he can’t host his chat show, after he underwent surgery during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 41-year-old revealed that he went under the knife due to an issue with his eye, so he’s been forced to withdraw from his hosting duties for a few nights.

Sharing the news on Twitter, James said: “Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday.”

“I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage.”

James added: “I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x.”

The dad-of-three has been working from home and presenting his chat show from his garage.

James told fans he built the makeshift set himself, and roped his wife Julia into doing his makeup.

The Gavin & Stacey star previously shared that the Covid-19 pandemic had left him feeling ‘anxious and sad’, and said he wasn’t finding it easy to adjust.

When he closed his first home special, he said he was finding it “tougher than he ever thought he would” to carry on as normal.

“You feel so out of control,” James admitted. “It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all.”

James also shared that he was missing his extended family, who are in lockdown in the UK.

The TV presenter moved to the US with his wife Julia back in 2015, after landing the popular chat show.

The couple share three kids – Max, 9, Carey, 5, and Charlotte, 2.

