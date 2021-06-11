James Corden comes under fire over ‘offensive’ Late Late Show segment

The segment has featured stars such as Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

James Corden has come under fire over one of his Late Late Show segments, which has been branded “culturally offensive”.

In the segment, which is called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, celebrity guests are given the option of eating “gross” foods or answering a personal question.

TikTok user Kim Saira has since pointed out that a lot of the foods are traditional Asian delicacies.

@kimssaira ok but this is actual Asian food & youre going on live tv telling people how gross it is. thats cringe ♬ original sound – Kim Saira

The 24-year-old has also launched a Change.org petition, titled “Remove ‘Spill Your Guts’ Segment On The Late Late Show With James Corden”.

The petition has already received over 12,300 signatures, calling for the host to halt the segment on his show.

The petition reads: “The foods that are presented are meant to be ‘gross,’ as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures.”

“He’s presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people. During these segments, he’s openly called these foods ‘really disgusting,’ and ‘horrific’.

The message continued: “In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism.”

“So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.”

She added: “We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities.”

“At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air.”

The petition calls for James to “completely change the food presented on his show to something else, or remove the segment entirely”.

He is also asked to apologise for the segment, and to take steps to avoid any further instances; and donate to local Asian American organisations.

James is yet to comment on the situation.