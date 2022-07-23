Ad
Hollywood actor James Caan’s cause of death has been revealed

Emma Costigan
Hollywood actor James Caan sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 82.

According to the actor’s death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease.

His death was announced via a statement posted to his Twitter account, which read: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

The actor was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

However, younger fans will recognise him from the much-loved Christmas comedy Elf, in which he played the father of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy.

