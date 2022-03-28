Jaden Smith reacts to his father Will Smith SMACKING Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has reacted to that Oscars moment between his father Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

After Chris referred to Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith as “GI Jane” during the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night, the Men In Black star took to the stage and smacked the comedian in the face.

Chris, 57, was apparently referring to the fact that Jada was sporting bald hair to the Academy Awards, however the actress has been quite open about the fact that she suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Will later apologised for his actions, but there have been calls online for the King Richard star to be stripped of his Best Actor award, which he received on the night.

Taking to Twitter after the dramatic events unfolded, Will’s son Jaden tweeted: “And That’s How We Do It.”

He also shared a photo of himself wearing sunglasses in the backseat of a car, writing in a since-deleted tweet: “My Dads Speech Made Me Cry.”

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

After accepting the Best Actor award on the night, Will said: “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees.”

“This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award.”

“It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine light on all of the people.”