Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith ‘disgusted’ as old Shane Dawson video sexualises Willow Smith

The famous family called out the YouTube star following the resurfacing of an old video

YouTube srar Shane Dawson has been called out by Jaden and Jada Smith following an old video resurfacing where the YouTuber sexualizes Willow Smith at the age of 11.

The pair took to Twitter over the weekend following the 31-year-old’s Taking Accountability video, where he addressed old controversies including his use of black face and offensive language.

Jaden tweeted that he was “disgusted” by Shane after a video resurfaced showing the YouTube star inappropriately touching himself to a poster of Willow Smith, who was 11 at the time.

IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS 🤬🤬🤬 — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

“I’m screaming at the top of my lungs,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“Shane Dawson I am disgusted by you. You sexualizing an 11 year old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit.”

“This man was also doing black face on the regular,” he added, “As the youth we need to support creators who support us and our morals. This is not okay.”

Mother-of-two Jada also addressed the video on Twitter, writing: “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

In Shane’s 20-minute video Taking Accountability, insisted he’s “willing to lose everything” following renewed criticism on past controversies.

He said: “I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn’t happen.”

“Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I’m 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don’t know who that person is anymore.”

Shane explained: “This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s**t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things.”

Addressing his use of blackface, he said: “Blackface was something that I did a lot. There’s no excuse for it. I didn’t do the work. I didn’t look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

“I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white f**king guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, ‘LOL!’ That’s insane and I am so sorry. I should lose everything for that.”

Shane also apologised for using the N-word in past YouTube videos, and said he “should have probably lost” his career for that at the time.

He said: “At this point realizing how many people I’ve hurt, or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”

“It’s okay to be upset at your past self for making mistakes, but also it’s okay if people don’t want to accept your apology and don’t want to support your anymore. That’s okay, too, and I understand.”

