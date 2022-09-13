Jacob Elordi set to play Elvis in new film about Priscilla Presley

Jacob Elordi is set to play Elvis Presley in a brand new film called ‘Priscilla’.

Oscar-winner Sofia Coppola will direct the movie, which is based on the bestselling memoir ‘Elvis and Me’ by the late King of Rock and Roll’s wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley.

Mare of Easttown’s Cailee Spaeny will star alongside Jacob as Priscilla in the film.

According to the press release, filming for this project has not yet started, but is set to begin in Toronto this autumn.

The upcoming flick comes after the huge success of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’, which hit cinemas in June.

Austin Butler played the legendary music icon in the film, alongside Tom Hanks who portrayed the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley, who was played by Olivia DeJonge.